Tunnel vision isn’t just about big aspirations

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Tunnel vision means more than having big aspirations
Lampshades, dogs and handshakes are among some of unexpected obstacles in Sol’s life.
After years of just thinking he was just a clumsy kid a trip to the optician at age 11 showed he had Retinitis Pigmentosa.
This invisible disability is progressive and so over time Sol will increasingly lose his sight.
Here’s his unique take on having tunnel vision, literally as well as just high aspirations.
You can find stories by other young people on the BBC Young Reporter website.
-
03 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-bristol-50634590/tunnel-vision-means-more-than-having-big-aspirationsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window