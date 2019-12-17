Zane is wearing shorts every day for his grandad
So far Zane Donaghy has raised £2,000 for his grandad, Douglas Oram, who has dementia, by wearing shorts every single day of the year.

The eight-year-old has braved all weathers but is now coming to the end of his challenge.

He hopes that the money he raises will allow Mr Oram and his friends at the care home he lives at to go on holiday to the beach.

