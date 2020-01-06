Christmas trees thrown in 'firling' competition
Video

Competitors have taken part in an event in which old Christmas trees are thrown as far as possible.

The "firling" - a cross between "fir trees" and "hurling" - took place on the village green in Bratton, Wiltshire on Sunday.

  • 06 Jan 2020
