'I still watch black and white television'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Black and white TV enthusiast shares his love of monochrome
It may be more than 50 years since colour television was broadcast nationally, but black and white is still king in Simon Hockenhull's home.
The retired television engineer, from Longwell Green near Bristol, repairs old sets to give them a new lease of life and often watches modern programmes on them.
There are still more than 6,500 houses with black and white TV licences in the UK.
Video journalist: Jonathan Holmes
-
07 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-bristol-51013048/black-and-white-tv-enthusiast-shares-his-love-of-monochromeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window