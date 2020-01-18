'Why I photograph older athletes'

Media player
Why photographer Alex Rotas takes older athlete snaps
Alex Rotas is determined to show how amazing older athletes are and has been taking photos of them.
The Bristol-based photographer said she "marvels at their athleticism" and is in "awe" of them.
"I found it very moving and it made me recalibrate my own sense of what the ageing body can do," she said.
You can find out more about this story on BBC Inside Out on BBC One in the West on Monday at 7.30pm.
18 Jan 2020
