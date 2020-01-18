'Why I photograph older athletes'

Video

Alex Rotas is determined to show how amazing older athletes are and has been taking photos of them.

The Bristol-based photographer said she "marvels at their athleticism" and is in "awe" of them.

"I found it very moving and it made me recalibrate my own sense of what the ageing body can do," she said.

