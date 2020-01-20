Lip fillers 'like getting your hair done'
Lip fillers 'like getting hair done' despite expert warnings

Lip fillers have become popular, especially with a generation that want to look like some of their favourite social media influencers.

But, are they safe? Anybody can do the procedure even if they do not have formal medical training, and the industry is unregulated.

So what are the risks and why are people so keen on the look?

  • 20 Jan 2020
