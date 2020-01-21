Meet the Hedgehog Lady hunting for new recruits

Media player
Portishead's Hedgehog Lady on the hunt for volunteers
Beryl Casey has been rescuing injured hedgehogs and nursing them back to health for the last 25 years.
She's so well-known in the town of Portishead, North Somerset, that locals have dubbed her "the Hedgehog Lady".
But as she gets older, Beryl is looking for volunteers to learn from her so the rescue sanctuary can continue.
Video journalist: Jonathan Holmes
