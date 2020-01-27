Plane v train: What is the cost of flying?

Video

Do people consider the environment before taking short-haul flights?

Reporter Jasmine Ketibuah-Foley asked this question when she flew from Bristol to Dublin and returned using the ferry and train.

In the departure lounge at Bristol Airport, some people said they did feel "plane shame" but others said they do not think about carbon emissions at all.

