Moment lorry blown over on bridge caught on CCTV
Severn Bridge lorry caught on CCTV as it is blown over

The moment a lorry was blown over in high winds on the old Severn Bridge near Bristol was caught on bridge tower CCTV.

It happened on Monday at the tail end of Storm Ciara which caused travel chaos across the UK.

The lorry driver suffered minor head injuries.

The westbound carriageway of the bridge remains closed.

  • 11 Feb 2020
