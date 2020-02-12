Lorry caught on CCTV as it is blown over
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Lorry caught on CCTV as it is blown over

The driver suffered minor injuries in the crash on the Severn Bridge near Bristol.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 12 Feb 2020