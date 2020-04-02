Isolation brought me closer to my nan with Alzheimer's
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'I grew closer to my nan with Alzheimer's during isolation'

Tommy Ferris, from Yate, has been isolating with his grandma Jean Preece, who has Alzheimer's.

Jean's condition means she is unaware of the Coronavirus pandemic currently sweeping the world, and Tommy initially found it difficult to deal with.

But he says isolation has successfully brought them together in unexpected ways.

Video journalist: Jonathan Holmes

  • 02 Apr 2020
Go to next video: Coronavirus: Top tips for culture from your sofa