Coronavirus: Bringing dance to disabled children in lockdown
A Bristol dance charity that supports disabled children has launched accessible online dance classes to help keep them active during lockdown.
Flamingo Chicks, run by Katie Sparks, usually delivers classes to 3,000 children across hospices and special schools across the UK.
The online classes are fully Makaton signed, and feature subtitles to make them as accessible as possible.
Video journalist: Jonathan Holmes
18 Apr 2020
