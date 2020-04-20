Six-year-old inspired to walk for NHS charity
Video

Bristol boy with spina bifida walks in honour of Captain Tom

A six-year-old boy with spina bifida is walking 10m a day for the NHS.

Frank Mills was inspired by Capt Tom Moore, who completed 100 laps of his home in Bedfordshire.

The youngester only started walking 18 months ago and has so far raised more than £35,000.

