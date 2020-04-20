'We are all connected by this experience'

Video

Bristol film maker, Phoebe Holman, started a collaborative documentary project after losing paid work at the start of the coronavirus outbreak.

She wanted to know how others were experiencing the lockdown and decided to put a call-out on social media on 25 March, for video diary entries for The Covid-19 Diaries.

She received entries from people all over the world which was "unexpected" and has since decided to take on the project as a chance to create a historical document on the current climate.

Miss Holman said the project has grown "exponentially" in a manner of weeks and is still looking for more entries on the project's website.

She said: "I hope this inspires connection in what has become a socially disconnected time."