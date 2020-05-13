Media player
Coronavirus: Bristol's lockdown from above
As we start to emerge from lockdown, some of us are returning to work.
But many sites across the Bristol and North Somerset area are still empty, as attractions like Clevedon Pier remain shut.
Experts believe traffic volume dropped during the lockdown to levels last seen in the 1970s.
13 May 2020
