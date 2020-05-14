Media player
The Happy Heart Bike helping with lockdown blues
A circus performer has turned his old bike into what he calls The Happy Heart Bike to help combat people's lockdown blues.
Matt Pang, 34, from Bristol, lost work during the coronavirus outbreak so looked to make a creation that would help him still be able to perform and help others.
He said the idea to make a kinetic sculpture bike came during the first week of lockdown and took him five weeks to build.
The Happy Heart Bike routes are regularly posted on the PanGottic website.
14 May 2020
