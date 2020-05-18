How a jury trial takes place with social distancing
Video

How court trials are coping with coronavirus

A pilot scheme has begun to restart jury trials in the UK after they were halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hearings have begun in London, Cardiff, Manchester and Bristol.

The BBC has been given exclusive access to Bristol Crown Court to see how the trials are taking place with social distancing rules in place.

