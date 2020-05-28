'Black students have a different uni experience'

Video

Students from Bristol University have released a documentary raising awareness of the lack of mental health provision for people from BAME backgrounds.

Vanessa Wilson, DJ and former Bristol University student, said: "After reaching out I realised so many other students felt the same way as me - isolated."

The video was released in May and since then Bristol University has been providing specialist support for BAME students through the charity Nilaari, and established a Student Inclusion team.

A Bristol University spokesman added: "The university also launched the new BAME success programme, which promotes social equality and wellbeing and seeks to ensure our teaching and learning is more inclusive."