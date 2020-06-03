The games helping us through lockdown

Media player
'Gaming allows us to escape the pandemic', say players
With many real-world spaces still closed off because of coronavirus, some are turning to online spaces to help them cope with issues thrown up during lockdown.
Andre, from Bristol, and Jennifer, from Dursley, have used gaming to talk over news stories with friends, as well as for relaxation.
Video journalist: Dion Hesson
03 Jun 2020
