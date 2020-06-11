Media player
Edward Colston statue removed from Bristol's Harbour
A statue of slave trader Edward Colston which was thrown into Bristol's Harbour has been pulled out.
It was toppled by anti-racism protestors during a Black Lives Matter protest in Bristol on Sunday.
The statue was quietly removed at 5am by Bristol City Council, who say it will now be preserved and placed in a museum.
11 Jun 2020
