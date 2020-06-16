Online show launches with session discussing race

Video

An online show, run by and for young people, which aims to empower those who feel under-represented to share their views on key social and political issues, has been launched.

Let's Talk is a weekly show on Zoom, set up by Bristol-based social enterprise Babbasa, to engage viewers in a dialogue on topics such as race, education, mental health and climate change.

The first episode, which was broadcast on 12 June, discussed the issue of race and what an anti-racist society could look like.

Video journalist: Osob Elmi