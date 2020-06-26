"I participated the protests to express my feelings"
'I participated in the BLM to express my feelings'

A month on from the death of George Floyd in America, members of the Somali community in Bristol have been speaking about the recent anti-racism protests in the city.

One protest earlier this month led to the statue of slave trader Edward Colston being torn down and thrown in the harbour.

