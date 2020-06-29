Call for 'social truth' after George Floyd's death

Video

Daniel Edmund, who was a key speaker at the Black Lives Matter protest in Bristol, is making a documentary series to “champion diverse voices and raise awareness on the social inequalities in the city.”

Mr Edmund, who is also a public speaker on topics including men’s mental health and self-worth, featured on TED X Talks Bristol in 2015 and has made a video in response to the killing of George Floyd.

In it he reaches out to the black community and suggests ways to tackle racial inequality.