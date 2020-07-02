Media player
Coronavirus: Is it the right time for pubs to reopen?
Pubs and restaurants are due to reopen across England from Saturday - but is it the right time to do that?
Our panel will discuss the implications for businesses and public health.
The BBC's Robin Markwell will be joined by:
- Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, Conservative MP for The Cotswolds
- Kathryn Davis, CEO of Visit Bath and Head of Tourism at Destination Bristol
- Peter Austen, landlord of the Bell at Sapperton near Cirencester and an independent pub consultant
02 Jul 2020
