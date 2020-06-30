Video

A poet has marked the fall of the statue of slave trader Edward Colston in Bristol by reciting his own verse at the plinth where it once stood.

The poem, called The Bristol Trade, talks about the history of slave trade in the city.

Lawrence Hoo said: "The poem was originally written in 2007 as part of a collection called Hoo Story, which was a non-eurocentric look at the slave trade."

Mr Hoo uses poetry and art to raise awareness on issues that affect African and Caribbean communities.

Video journalist: Jasmine Ketibuah-Foley