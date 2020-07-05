When thousands watched Brunel's great ship return home
It is exactly 50 years since the SS Great Britain returned to Bristol.

On 5 July 1970 thousands of people watched her being towed under the Clifton Suspension Bridge.

Brunel's great ship had been rescued from the Falkland Islands, where she was rusting away.

