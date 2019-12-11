Birdgirl takes her climate campaign to the Arctic

A young environmental activist has travelled to the Arctic to do the world's most northerly climate protest ever.

Mya-Rose Craig, 18, also known as Birdgirl, joined the Greenpeace boat stationed in the Arctic, The Arctic Sunrise, to learn more about how the area is being affected by climate change.

The Somerset birdwatcher said she wanted to "continue" the conversation on climate issues.

Birdgirl shared a platform with Greta Thunberg during the youth climate strike in Bristol, February 2020.

During the same month, she was also awarded a honorary doctorate of science degree from the University of Bristol.