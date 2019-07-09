A lockdown-inspired immersive audio experiment has been launched to help people feel more "connected" to characters in stories.

Play Inside aims to break down barriers around gender, race and sexuality by making the listener mirror what the main character is doing.

Bristol co-directors Rosie Poebright and Michelle Roche are behind the experiment.

The Arts Council-funded project will also feed into a PhD research paper looking into how novel ways of storytelling can effect positive change in people.