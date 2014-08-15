Bristol acapella sea shanty collective The Longest Johns have seen a huge rise in social media followers across all of their social media pages due to the "Shanty Tok" craze.

Since the beginning of 2021, there have been over 10m sea shanty hashtags used on TikTok.

Members of the band say they have been "shocked" at how popular it has become and surprised to find themselves at the forefront of the craze.

Video journalist: Jasmine Ketibuah-Foley