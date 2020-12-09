A mum and daughter have created a free online video series to help children with disabilities "find a space of calm" during the lockdowns.

Founder of the disability dance charity Flamingo Chicks Katie Sparkes, 40, designed the relaxation videos with her 14-year-old daughter Poppy who has cerebral palsy.

Miss Sparkes, from Bristol, said the videos are needed as families don't have access to the special services that they need due to the pandemic.

She said: "At moments of crisis it's a great tool to find those moments of calm."