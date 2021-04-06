A statue in Bristol has been credited with getting people to talk about suicide.

Its artist, who is anonymous, says he has been amazed by the messages people have sent to him, many of which say how much the sculpture has helped conversations around suicide.

The reaction has been so strong, he now wants to use the piece to raise funds for local charity Suicide Prevention Bristol.

Video Journalist: Alex Howick