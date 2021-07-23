A former processing plant was blown up using 300kg of explosives in a controlled blast.

The Avlon Works building in Avonmouth, near Bristol, was reduced to a pile of rubble on Thursday.

The site, once home to AstraZeneca, was a reminder of the chemical plants that used to dominate the area 50 years ago.

Daren Palin, the man responsible for the explosives on TV show Top Gear, was part of the team who carried out the explosion at the 1,900 sq m building.