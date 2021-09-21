A drink driver has been given a ban and a suspended jail sentence after his erratic driving was captured on his own dashcam.

David Leahy, of Falcon Drive, Patchway, near Bristol, knocked down a street sign, mounted kerbs and veered on to the wrong side of the road before hitting a parked car, while driving at more than three times the drink-drive limit.

A concerned motorist called the police and followed the 56-year-old back to his house, where police officers arrived a few minutes later.

Leahy was arrested and pleaded guilty earlier this month to driving a vehicle while above the alcohol limit on 12 August.

He was sentenced at Bristol Magistrates' Court to a 12-week suspended prison sentence. He was disqualified from driving for 30 months, fined £576 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a victim surcharge of £128.

"The offender's own dashcam footage clearly shows the lack of control he had over his vehicle and it's frightening to see the risk he posed to other motorists, cyclists and pedestrians as he made his way home that day," PC Wayne Carhart said.