Making these tiny pumpkins is a glass act 🎃

Mesmerising miniature glass pumpkins have been a surprise hit for a glassmaker.

Bristol Blue Glass has been creating the tiny decorations for Halloween, which are just over 2cm (0.7 inches) wide.

Glassmaker Alice Evans says it requires a "very, very steady hand" and a lot of focus to keep the decorations spherical and evenly weighted.

Video Journalist: Alex Howick

