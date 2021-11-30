Kingswood Health Centre staff have described the verbal abuse they face at work for doing their jobs.

Dr Rebecca Pegden said her receptionists often encountered abusive behaviour for enforcing basic Covid-19 regulations such as mask wearing to help protect other patients.

She said she feared staff would leave for other roles where they did not have to face daily abuse.

