A doctor called the emergency services as the man who had just stabbed him nine times tried to batter his door down.

Chanz Maximen was 17-years-old when he dragged doctor Adam Towler out of his house in Clifton, Bristol, and stabbed him in 2019.

Dr Towler managed to crawl inside his house and lock the door, but as he spoke to a 999 operator, Maximen could be heard throwing himself at the door to try and get back in.

Maximen was jailed for life at Bristol Crown Court this week for the attack on Dr Towler and two other incidents, including one where he sliced a stranger's face with a knife.