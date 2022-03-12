A charity representing blind people is calling for "dangerous" e-scooters to be banned.

Sarah, from the National Federation of the Blind UK, is documenting their use in cities and says they can be "terrifying" for visually-impaired people when being ridden or as trip hazards.

"They are absolutely dangerous. The safety and sanctuary of the pavement has to be protected," she said.

Voi, which is running an e-scooter trial in Bristol, says it is working closely with the Royal National Institute of Blind People and rewards people who complete its online safety courses.

A trial of its scooters in the West of England has recently been extended.