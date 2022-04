Dozens of cars were set on fire in a spate of arson attacks north of Bristol on Sunday.

Cars and vans were set on fire in Stoke Gifford, Bradley Stoke, Little Stoke and Patchway.

In one incident, a car was set on fire in the Rolls Royce car park in Patchway leading to a further 20 being damaged.

Police set many residents heard fuel tanks exploding.

(Fire video footage from Matt Gibbs)