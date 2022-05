A mother has written a book about a heart surgery scar to help her son who has a heart condition.

When Leo was seven-days-old he had the first of many surgeries on his heart.

Now he is four-years-old and has been left with a scar from his neck to his navel.

His mother Aimee, from Bristol, said she hoped the book would help Leo and his friends understand why he has the scar and why he should be proud of it.

Video Journalist: Alex Howick