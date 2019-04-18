An £18.4million radiotherapy centre has opened its doors in Swindon.

Greater Western Hospital's Brighter Futures charity raised £2.9m of the sum required.

It is estimated that creating the centre in the Wiltshire town will save more than 13,000 journeys to Oxford - when the nearest centre was previously located - a year.

Cat Weaver, who works for the charity, told BBC Radio Wiltshire: "Locally it means so much to so many families.

"It's a time to celebrate."