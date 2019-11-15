A new permanent 'amazement park' with an eco-message embedded into its story has opened.

Wake The Tiger in Bristol is a new venue created by some of the creative thinkers behind Boomtown Festival.

Director Graham MacVoy said they have been "lucky to have access to such a diverse group of artists" to create the space.

Creative director Lak Mitchell said: "Each section is based on something to do with nature or wellbeing.

"It's about connecting back to the planet, back to nature, back to ourselves."

Organisers say they want people to leave the venue feeling inspired to make positive changes in the world.

Video Journalist: Jasmine Ketibuah-Foley