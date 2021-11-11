A 22-year-old, hot-air-balloon enthusiast is on a mission to save "well-loved special shaped" hot air balloons from retirement.

Matt Joyce from Bristol has attended the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta since he was three-years-old.

He recently started buying old special shaped balloons with friends so people could continue to enjoy seeing them fly.

Mr Joyce said it often left him "out of pocket".

Video Journalist: Alex Howick