Avon and Somerset Police have released CCTV footage of a man they wish to identify in connection with a spate of vehicle fires.

Two men set fire to 24 vehicles in the Bradley Stoke and Stoke Gifford area of South Gloucestershire during the early hours of Sunday 3 April.

Police believe the man in the footage has information which could help their investigation. He is in his late teens or early 20s wearing a distinctive black and grey hooded top and grey jogging bottoms.