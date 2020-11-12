A new surfing tool that can help people with prosthetic arms take part in the sport is being tested.

The Nicole tool is currently being trialled at The Wave surfing centre in Bristol.

Its creator Nicole Brennan, says the "mushroom shape" tool gives people extra grip and balance and allows them to do a push-up or pop-up onto a surf board.

She said: "Having the correct tools to do the activities that bring you joy...is really powerful."

Video journalist: Alex Howick