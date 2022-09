A man has died after a fire in a block of flats in Bristol.

Emergency services were called to Twinnell House on Wills Drive, off Stapleton Road in the early hours of Sunday.

Police have confirmed one man died in the incident while eight other people are currently in hospital, one with minor burns, and seven suffering from smoke inhalation.

Video from the scene shows emergency services attempting to tackle to the blaze on the 16th floor.