A dog dubbed "the wonder pup" managed to navigate his way home through a busy city while his owner searched for him.

Pip passed some of Bristol's most iconic monuments on his 4.6-mile walk after he was separated from his owner on a stroll in Leigh Woods.

While Libby Bowles was searching for her rescue dog, he managed to find his way to her house in just 90 minutes.

He was seen crossing the Clifton Suspension Bridge before arriving home 20 minutes before Ms Bowles did.