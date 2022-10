A large fire broke out overnight at a Bristol city centre building which has been derelict for the past 20 years.

The fire, at the former Grosvenor Hotel near Temple Meads, started shortly after 22:00 BST on the ground floor.

Avon Fire and Rescue Service said there were no casualties, but it evacuated people from a neighbouring building.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but an investigation is underway.