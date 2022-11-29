A Big Issue seller falsely accused of begging after his long-time canine companion died says he has found solace with a rescue dog.

Ian had been selling the Big Issue with his dog Boycie on Bath High street for years.

Boycie was a "a legend in Bath" but sadly died on Christmas Day in 2021.

People spontaneously raised £500 to help Ian get a new companion, but Ian said online trolls had made him feel bad for accepting the money and told him he was begging.

He said he did not ask for the money, and was made to feel he did not deserve it, so he gave it to charity instead.

Ian has since found a rescue dog called Trigger who he said was an amazing animal that helped him get through the day.

Video journalist: Alexander Howick