A woman "broke tradition" by planning her funeral with hidden surprises, which included a flash-mob dance to Another One Bites the Dust, by Queen.

Sandie Wood, 65, from Bristol, died of tongue cancer on 19 September, and was one of tens of thousands of people that contracted hepatitis C in the 1970s and 80s after being given infected blood.

"She was one of a kind, so she left the world how she lived it," said best friend, Sam Ryalls.

Video Journalist: Nathan Heath