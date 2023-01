Approximately 250 bikers bikers came together to form a convoy for a member of the biking community who died from cancer just before Christmas.

Ness Tucker founded Bikers in Bristol, which organised charity events in the city.

Bikers were encouraged to wear pink in memory of Ness for her final send-off, which travelled from Warmley to Westerleigh Crematorium, South Gloucestershire.

Video journalist: Alex Howick